Zvezda dominirala, sin legende ušao u istoriju na debiju! Crveno-bijeli ispravili greške, slijede dva ključna meča!

.@kkcrvenazvezda16-year-old hot prospect Nikola Topić sets the new club record as he becomes the youngest ever player to score points for the ⚪️ in AdmiralBet#ABALiga! ✌️



Nikola is the son of@kkcrvenazvezdalegend Milenko Topić.



Well done, kid!pic.twitter.com/Ogx0GRynhD