m:tel na Mostarskom sajmu privrede: Ključan smo partner u regionalnom povezivanju zemalja Zapadnog Balkana

UN climate chief Simon Stiell delivers a speech on stage at Chatham House, in London, on April 10, 2024. UN climate chief Simon Stiell on April 10, 2024 warned G20 nations their economies face decimation and they must overcome geopolitical divisions to tackle global warming. Stiell said the climate crisis was slipping down a crowded global agenda at a time when consensus was needed on how to help developing nations pay for clean energy and respond to extreme weather. Stiell's rally cry follows this week's announcement by Europe's climate monitor that March 2024 was the hottest on record and the tenth straight month of historic heat around the globe.,Image: 863823161, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / Profimedia