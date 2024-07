Pukla brana u Rusiji, stanovništvo hitno evakuisano

"We're on the roof. We're all drowning"



Residents of Kiolim, Mukhametovo, Karasaevo, Baidashevo, Saktaevo settlements of the Karabash urban district, located near the Kialim reservoir, are being prepared for evacuation. There are 200 people in the zone of possible flooding.



The…pic.twitter.com/iyaxQYT8MS