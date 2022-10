Najveću FIFA 23 ocjenu ima žena - najbolja fudbalerka svijeta!

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona prior the Womens Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Montpellier at Estadi Johan Cruyff on August 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Futbol Club Barcelona v Montpellier Herault SC - Womens Joan Gamper Trophy, Spain - 23 Aug 2022,Image: 716780780, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, Model Release: no

Alexia Putellas during the presentation of the FC Barcelona squad for the 2022-23 season, in Barcelona, on 23th August 2022. -- Futbol Club Barcelona v Montpellier Herault SC - Womens Joan Gamper Trophy, Spain - 23 Aug 2022,Image: 716491828, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no

Former head coach of the Italian national football team and twice manager of AC Milan Arrigho Sacchi (L) holding his Best President Award, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Barcelona's Spanish forward Alexia Putellas holding her Women's Best Player Award for the 2021/2022 season, Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema holding his Men's Best Player Award and Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti holding his Men's Best Coach Award stand on stage in Istanbul on August 25, 2022, after the 2022/2023 Champions League group stage draw.,Image: 716606382, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no