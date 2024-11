Borac ne igra na stadionu Vikingura – Islanđani dočekuju Banjalučane na terenu najvećeg rivala!

Vikingur Reykjavik will play their UECL matches on Kópavogsvöllur stadium. Since it has no adequate floodlights, all their kickoff times will be in the early afternoon hours (local time)!



24 Oct @ 14:30 v Cercle Brugge

7 Nov @ 14:30 v Borac

12 Dec @ 13:00 v Djurgarden…pic.twitter.com/loiTKmOQSJ