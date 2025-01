Nikola Jović flertuje sa "jokićevskim" brojkama: Puni sve kolone i postaje važan faktor Majamija

Nikola Jovic's Last 10 Games Off The Bench:



13.6 PPG

4.8 RPG

4.8 APG

0.7 SPG

0.6 BPG

44.9 FG%

37.5 3P%

88.9 FT%



Only 21 and has the most 10/4/4 games by a player off the bench in the NBA this season#6MOYNikopic.twitter.com/NfW5BBsFl5