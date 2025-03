Sabalenka d. Paolini 6-2 6-2



Aryna reaches her 2nd consecutive WTA 1000 final



She’s won 10 of her last 11 matches.



With how she’s playing, it’s hard to imagine anyone stopping her



✅1st Miami Final

✅35th final

✅12th WTA 1000 final



Massive favorite to take the title.



