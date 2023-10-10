logo
Masakr na jugu Izraela: Pronađeno 200 tijela, među njima i djeca (VIDEO)

Autor Aleksandar Blagić
Na jugu Izraela je ubijeno više od 200 osoba, među stradalima ima čak i djece.

Rat na Bliskom istoku žrtve Izvor: Profimedia

Na jugu Izraela, u kibucu Kfar Aza, je otkriveno više od 200 tijela, piše "RIA Novosti". Među ubijenima ima čak i oko 40 djece, a prema nezvaničnim informacijama, pojedinoj djeci su odsječene glave!

Hamas je ovo mesto gađao u ranim jutarnjim časovima u utorak. Vojnici trenutno uklanjaju tijela, navode da se svuda oseća "miris smrti".

Još uvijek nije poznat tačan broj stradalih pošto se tijela i dalje prikupljaju i prebrojavaju. Ovu zajednicu je napalo oko 70 pripadnika Hamas, a general izraelske vojske je ovo opisao kao "masakr počinjen od strane terorista". 

(MONDO)

