Grci masovno izašli na ulice u Atini: Šok bombe i suzavac na skupu povodom godišnjice teške nesreće (FOTO)

Protesters throw Molotov cocktails at the colonnade of the Hellenic Parliament during the riots that break out following the protest at Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on February 28, 2025, in protest of the train disaster in Tempi on February 28, 2023. Rally For The 2nd Anniversary Of The Tempi Train Disaster, Athens, Greece - 28 Feb 2025,Image: 970156409, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Giorgos Arapekos/NurPhoto/Shutte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Riot police forces intervene during the riots that break out following the protest at Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on February 28, 2025, in protest of the train disaster in Tempi on February 28, 2023. Rally For The 2nd Anniversary Of The Tempi Train Disaster, Athens, Greece - 28 Feb 2025,Image: 970156438, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Giorgos Arapekos/NurPhoto/Shutte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia