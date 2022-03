Ovo je najluđi tiket svih vremena! Od pet KM napravio 600.000€, četiri utakmice "uhvatio" u nadoknadi!

Last minute limbs!



What a way to score your first goal, 1⃣8⃣-year old Junior Tchamadeu with a brilliant 9⃣5⃣th minute winner for@ColU_Official#EFLonQuest- Tonight at 9pm#EFL#ColU



Stream free on demand with@discoveryplusUK:https://t.co/5BVoLkNVTMpic.twitter.com/0kHwVr1Uww