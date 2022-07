"Zmaj" dogovorio transfer u Englesku: Potpisuje za jedan od najbogatijih klubova Čempionšipa!

ANEL CONFIRMED ✅



Sheffield United have today secured the signing of 23 year old, 6ft 5, central defender, Anel Ahmedhodžić on a 4 year deal.



Many clubs were interested in the full Bosnian international but the Blades beat them all to his signature.



Welcome to the club Anel ⚔️pic.twitter.com/c9et7KTyMU