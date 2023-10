Srbiju čeka veliki pad na UEFA listi - evo šta će sve izgubiti

Chances to end up in Top 15:



Czechia - 98.4%

Greece - 66.5%

Denmark - 59.8%

Israel - 39.0%

Norway - 18.5%

Serbia - 12.9%

Ukraine - 5.0%



Czechia and Greece improved again this week, while Norway is starting to struggle in Top 15 race.



