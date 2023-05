Od Embida napravio MVP-a, pa dobio otkaz: Nakon teških riječi Džoela, Filadelfija smijenila "najvećeg luzera"!

Doc Rivers last 9 games to make it to the Conference Finals:



2015 Game 5 — Loss

2015 Game 6 — Loss

2015 Game 7 — Loss

2017 Game 7 — Loss

2020 Game 5 — Loss

2020 Game 6 — Loss

2020 Game 7 — Loss

2021 Game 7 — Loss

2023 Game 6 — Losspic.twitter.com/rD6VT9XHnk