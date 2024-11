Nikola Jokić opet ispisao istoriju NBA lige!

Nikola Jokic this season:



29.7 PPG (4th in the NBA)

13.7 RPG (1st in the NBA)

11.7 APG (1st in the NBA)

56.3% FG

56.4% 3PT

84.3% FT

66.7% TS



Words can’t describe how good this man is at basketball



(Via@realapp_)pic.twitter.com/0zJoafbtAy