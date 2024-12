Zbog izjave o Jokiću upaljeni svi alarmi u Denveru: Šek i Barkli udarili jako, cijela NBA priča o tome!

When Nikola Jokic is on the floor the Nuggets have a 110.1 offensive rating.



And a 54.9 offensive rating in the 24 minutes Jokic is on the bench.



54.9



Russell Westbrook has been in for 22 of those 24 minutes without Jokic.



Lakers and Clippers fans saw this coming.pic.twitter.com/n7XEgKS8hT