Protesti širom Evrope zbog antikovid mjera

#Sweden, hear em shout: „Nej till vaccinepass, jo till frihet“



The demonstration with thousands of people endet in the Centre of#Stockholmepeacefully, according to the police:„There was no problem at all“#NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere#NoVaccineMandateshttps://t.co/k2nsVal51Mpic.twitter.com/0md0znVAuS