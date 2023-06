Zaronila je posljednja slamka spasa: "Viktor" kreće u NEMOGUĆU misiju pronalaska nestale podmornice

So anyway if anyone wants a submarine update, Victor 6000 has reached Titanic wreck at 12Kft deep and will begin exploring the area the Sonar detected banging sounds. About ~8hrs oxygen hours#Titan#TitanicRescue#titanicsubmarine#OceanGateExpeditions#OceansGate#titanicsubpic.twitter.com/n39l6adNzD