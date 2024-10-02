Iran je protekle noći ispalio 181 balističku raketu na Izrael zbog čega je skoro deset miliona ljudi potražilo zaklon u skloništima.
Izrael je saopštio da je nekoliko ljudi ranjeno.
Jedan Palestinac na Zapadnoj obali i dva Izraelca ranjena su šrapnelom i gelerima koji su izazvali štetu i požare u toj oblasti, navodi izraelski list.
Jedna raketa je pogodila školu u Gaderi u centralnom Izraelu, a na fotografijama i video-snimcima sa lica mjesta vidi se da je zgrada škole teško oštećena.
Iran tokom noći ispalio više od 180 raketa na Izrael, niko nije stradao? (FOTO)
Ballistic missiles are being launched from Iran against Israel and intercepted in the sky. Over 150 ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran against Israel and intercepted in the sky across the country. Iranian missile attack over Israel - 01 Oct 2024,Image: 915079078, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Matan Golan/SOPA Images/Shutters / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
A woman takes a picture of a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel, on October 2, 2024 in Tel Aviv. Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on October 2 it would launch an even bigger attack it is targeted.,Image: 915115107, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack GUEZ / AFP / Profimedia
An Israeli soldier takes a picture of a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel, on October 2, 2024 in Tel Aviv. Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on October 2 it would launch an even bigger attack it is targeted.,Image: 915116156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack GUEZ / AFP / Profimedia
This picture shows a damaged restaurant in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel, on October 2, 2024 in Tel Aviv. Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on October 2 it would launch an even bigger attack it is targeted.,Image: 915122337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack GUEZ / AFP / Profimedia
Rescuers check the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Shayyah on October 2, 2024. At least five Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early October 2, a Lebanese security source said, as the Israeli military said it was targeting Hezbollah sites and issued several evacuation orders.,Image: 915126874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anwar AMRO / AFP / Profimedia
Eksplozije su se čule u većem dijelu Izraela, od Jerusalima do Jordanske doline.
Izraelske odbrambene snage saopštile su da su presrele veliki broj iranskih raketa i da je izraelska vazdušna odbrana bila efikasna.
U odbrani Izraela učestvovale su i SAD, navodi IDF.
Netanjahu: Iran je napravio veliku grešku i platiće za to
Izraelski premijer Benjamin Netanjahu izjavio je, nakon iranskog raketnog napada na Izrael, da je Iran napravio "veliku grešku" i da će "platiti za to".
Netanjahu je, na otvaranju sastanka bezbjednosnog kabineta u Jerusalimu, istakao da večerašnji napad na Izrael nije uspio.
"Napad je sprečen, zahvaljujući izraelskom sistemu PVO, koji je najnapredniji na svijetu", rekao je sinoć izraelski premijer, zahvalivši i SAD na podršci.
