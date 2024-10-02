logo
Iran tokom noći ispalio više od 180 raketa na Izrael, niko nije stradao? (FOTO)

Iran tokom noći ispalio više od 180 raketa na Izrael, niko nije stradao? (FOTO)

Željko Svitlica
Autor Željko Svitlica
0

Iran je protekle noći ispalio 181 balističku raketu na Izrael zbog čega je skoro deset miliona ljudi potražilo zaklon u skloništima.

Iran tokom noći ispalio više od 180 raketa na Izrael Izvor: Ammar Safarjalani / Xinhua News / Profimedia

Izrael je saopštio da je nekoliko ljudi ranjeno.

Jedan Palestinac na Zapadnoj obali i dva Izraelca ranjena su šrapnelom i gelerima koji su izazvali štetu i požare u toj oblasti, navodi izraelski list.

Jedna raketa je pogodila školu u Gaderi u centralnom Izraelu, a na fotografijama i video-snimcima sa lica mjesta vidi se da je zgrada škole teško oštećena.

Eksplozije su se čule u većem dijelu Izraela, od Jerusalima do Jordanske doline.

Izraelske odbrambene snage saopštile su da su presrele veliki broj iranskih raketa i da je izraelska vazdušna odbrana bila efikasna.

U odbrani Izraela učestvovale su i SAD, navodi IDF.

Netanjahu: Iran je napravio veliku grešku i platiće za to

Izraelski premijer Benjamin Netanjahu izjavio je, nakon iranskog raketnog napada na Izrael, da je Iran napravio "veliku grešku" i da će "platiti za to".

Netanjahu je, na otvaranju sastanka bezbjednosnog kabineta u Jerusalimu, istakao da večerašnji napad na Izrael nije uspio.

"Napad je sprečen, zahvaljujući izraelskom sistemu PVO, koji je najnapredniji na svijetu", rekao je sinoć izraelski premijer, zahvalivši i SAD na podršci.

(Agencije)

Izrael Iran

