Dušan Vlahović je u baš, baš dobrom društvu: Oni su takođe debitovali golom u crno-bijelom dresu!

2013:@__CarlitosTevezscores on his ⚪️⚫️@SerieA_ENdebut ⚽️



2016:@G_Higuainscores on his ⚪️⚫️@SerieA_ENdebut ⚽️



2022: Vlahovic scores on his ⚪️⚫️@SerieA_ENdebut ⚽️#DV7in good company pic.twitter.com/HhSDSfK3k3