Bobo Vijeri gađao selektora, a za sve je bio kriv Inzagi: Prevara zbog koje se Pipo još smije - "Ma muči ga primicač..."

Inzaghi lied to Trapattoni so he wouldnt get subbed



Pippo: Coach! Vieri has a problem



Trap takes off Vieri



Vieri throws bottle at Trap



End of game Trap asks: Why did you throw a bottle at me?



Vieri: Why sub me?



Trap: Pippo told me you were injured

pic.twitter.com/O31ga76pKN