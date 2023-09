Al Hilal je kao Real Madrid, zato sam došao! Svi pričaju o novcu, Mitrovića zanimaju samo trofeji!

️ Mitrović: "I have no nostalgia for England, I played many years there."



"I’m happy to have finally arrived at a top club. Al-Hilal is a bit like Real Madrid in Europe. I’m very happy here & I want to do great things here and win titles.” (GdS)



Mitro: 6 G+A in 5 SPL games.pic.twitter.com/rO1d0ke6jF