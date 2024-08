Zvezda četvrta u Evropi, Partizan kao Mančester siti: Ispred srpskih klubova samo velikani

Most productive academies*, Europe

#RealMadrid6⃣7⃣

#FCBarcelona6⃣4⃣

#AFCAjax6⃣1⃣#CrvenaZvezda#SLBenfica#DynamoKyiv#SportingCP#DinamoZagreb#ManCity#FKPartizan

* As per number of players trained currently active in 58 leaguespic.twitter.com/IdsMIdbgY6