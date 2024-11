Lijepe riječi Barselone o Crvenoj zvezdi!

FC Barcelona are about to cross paths again with one of the most iconic teams from Eastern Europe, Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade.

ʀᴇᴀᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰᴜʟʟ ꜱᴛᴏʀʏhttps://t.co/jzBOnRgNO6