Preminula legenda Bostona: Napustio nas je drugi najuspješniji igrač svih vremena!

Rest In Peace to Celtics legend Sam Jones. The@Hoophallmember spent his entire 12-year career with the Celtics averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The HBCU North Carolina Central star played for Hall of Fame coach John McLendon scoring 1,770 points.pic.twitter.com/lQYRE2Bpx2