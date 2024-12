Vasa opet zablistao, ponovo je starter u NBA ligi: Čim dobije šansu, krene magija!

Vasilije Micic vs the Atlanta Hawks:



15 PTS

8 REBS

5 ASTS

2 STLS

6-12 FG

3-6 3FG

34 MINS



Nice to see Vasilije receives minutes, with the absence of Lamelo. Unfortunately, had a costly turnover at the end of the game, but still played well overall.



pic.twitter.com/MMHj61X6qH