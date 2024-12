Šanse vječitih u Evroligi: Koliko pobjeda je potrebno Zvezdi i Partizanu za plej-in?

How many Wins do you need to qualify to@EuroLeaguePlayoffs (as of Round 14)?



Top 4: >20 Wins (home court advantage to PO)

Top 6: >19 Wins (directly to PO)

Top 10: >17 Wins (play in)



It seems that will be a very close battle in the positions 4-7 with only 1 win…pic.twitter.com/zBNyJaINOf