On je Novakov nasljednik - uradio što i Srbin prije 14 godina: Đoković mu predvidio velike stvari, sada ih ostvaruje!

20-year-old@JannikSindefeates Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 and does not drop a set all week to win 4th@ATPTourtitle of 2021 and 5th tour-level title of career.



Sinner is youngest player to win 5 tour-level titles since@DjokerNolewon his 5th at 2007 Estoril as a 19-year-old.