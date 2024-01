UŽIVO SINER - MEDVEDEV: Janik se ne predaje, uzeo je SET i vratio neizvesnost u finalu, a Rus je tražio pomoć lekara!

The last time the AO men’s final didn’t include Djokovic, Nadal or Federer (2005)…



▪️ Marat Safin and Lleyton Hewitt were finalists

▪️ YouTube and Twitter didn’t exist

▪️ Novak Djokovic hadn’t won a Grand Slam yet

▪️ Our courts were green

▪️ Coco Gauff was less than a year oldpic.twitter.com/NP3FbCfcNx