Zelenski o pobuni šefa Vagnera: Slabost Rusije je očigledna

Ukrajinski predsednik Volodimir Zelenski, komentarišći pobunu šefa "Vagnera" izjavio je da je "slabost Rusije očigledna".
Prema njegovim riječima, Moskva će izazvati još više "haosa" u zemlji, što budu duže ruske snage budu u Ukrajini.
Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Who sends columns of troops to destroy the lives of another country and cannot stop them from fleeing and betraying when life resists. Who terrorizes with missiles, and when they are shot down, humiliates himself to receive…— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa)June 24, 2023
"Slabost Rusije je očigledna. Puna slabost", napisao je Zelenski na Telegramu.
(Agencije)