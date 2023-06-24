logo
Zelenski o pobuni šefa Vagnera: Slabost Rusije je očigledna

Autor Nikolina Damjanić
Ukrajinski predsednik Volodimir Zelenski, komentarišći pobunu šefa "Vagnera" izjavio je da je "slabost Rusije očigledna".

Zelenski o pobuni Vagnera Izvor: Profimedia

Prema njegovim riječima, Moskva će izazvati još više "haosa" u zemlji, što budu duže ruske snage budu u Ukrajini.

"Slabost Rusije je očigledna. Puna slabost", napisao je Zelenski na Telegramu.

Volodimir Zelenski Rusija Vladimir Putin Vagner

