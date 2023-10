epa10946741 Smoke rises from the northern part of the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli strike, at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza, in Israel, 29 October 2023. The IDF conducted targeted raids in the Gaza Strip on 28 October and struck dozens of targets belonging to the Hamas militants, the IDF confirmed. More than 7,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE