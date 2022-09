Matić je čudo, odigrao je nestvaran meč za Romu! Srbin razbio rivala u Ligi Evrope, zato je Murinjov omiljeni vojnik!

Nemanja Matic's game by numbers vs Helsinki:



118 touches (most)

103 passes (most)

96% passing accuracy

52 passes in final third (most)

25 final third entries (most)

11 possession won (most)

6 chances created (most)

5 duels won

3 tackles (joint-most)



Mourinho's main man.pic.twitter.com/tAVDDg9dMn