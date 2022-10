Kraj velike karijere: Gonzalo Iguain najavio odlazak u penziju!

Gracias Totales



The Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuaín has announced today that he will retire and conclude his stellar career at the end of the 2022 MLS season.



Don’t miss Higuaín’s final two regular season matches at#DRVPNKStadiumthis week!https://t.co/KlMGxvqX5cpic.twitter.com/mg9xY7Mbp2