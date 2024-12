Borac i zvanično najpozitivnije iznenađenje Konferencijske lige!

Biggest overperformers in UECL league stage (compared to chances to qualify for Top 24 before MD1):



+68% Borac (32% ➡️ 100%)

+64% Vikingur (36% ➡️ 100%)

+55% TSC (45% ➡️ 100%)

+49% Celje (51% ➡️ 100%)

+43% Shamrock Rovers (57% ➡️ 100%)