Mohamed Salah "skinuo" Tjerija Anrija sa vječne liste golgetera Premijer lige!

Mohamed Salah has now scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry and moves up to 7th in the all-time top goalscorer list.



He is also now the second highest scoring overseas player in the competition's history:



◎ 184 - Sergio Agüero

◉ 176 - Mohamed Salah

◎ 175 -…pic.twitter.com/QLG2ElweiU