Mornar se raspada! Barani u crnoj seriji - Stipčević u NBA stilu razbio protivnika, ubacio im devet trojki!

@rstipsashow!@bckrkasniper scored 9 3-pointers tonight, which is the 3rd best single-game 3-point scoring achievement in the AdmiralBet#ABALigahistory.



Also, he had the highest 3-point shooting % in the league history in at least 10 attempts made in a single game.pic.twitter.com/9rCLqpapaX