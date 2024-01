"Tripl-dabl" Nikole Jokića razbio Indijanu! (VIDEO)

Nikola Jokic vs the Indiana Pacers



31 PTS

13 REBS

10 AST

1 BLK



3/4 3PT (75.0%)

10/15 2PT (66.7%)

2/2 FT (100.0%)

78.0% True Shooting

+9 in 37 Minutes



Best Player on Planet Earth

Another Triple-Double



