Oni protiv devet, mi protiv 65! Durent pohvalio Jokića, pa "pecnuo" Džordana i drim-tim

Reporter: “Who do you think will be the biggest star [you face]?”



Kevin Durant: “Giannis or Nikola Jokic.”



Steph Curry: “Did you see the thing where they said the Dream Team played against 9 NBA players?”



KD: “We play 65 or 64...”



