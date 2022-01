Srbin sveti Srbina - "Miša" ređa pobjede za Novaka: Moćna partija protiv Amerikanca, s ovakvom igrom može daleko!

Miomir Kecmanovic, who was supposed to play Novak Djokovic in the first round, gets another very good win over Tommy Paul 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(8) to reach the 3rd round at the#AusOpen.



Saved multiple SPs in the 1st and 3rd sets.



Gets Sonego next in this very open section...pic.twitter.com/hPZA0xZfaf