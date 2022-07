Selektor Srbije ljubi odbojkašicu nasred terena! Mnogi su iskolačili oči zbog ove scene, a evo šta je istina... (VIDEO)

One of the sweetest moments from tonight.#VNLChampion & Best Libero Monica De Gennaro & husband Daniele Santarelli the coach of who led Serbia to their first VNL medal .



Goodnight from Ankara & stay tuned for more#VNLFinalsupdates.



#BePartOfTheGame#VNL2022pic.twitter.com/Vbq03CxUEx