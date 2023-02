NAJNIŽA TEMPERATURA U ISTORIJI AMERIKE: Hladnije nego na Marsu

❄️❄️This is EXTREME WEATHER! Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world.

INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph!https://t.co/vr4pGu9p7G

From the summit cam 230-240pm.#OHwx#PAwxpic.twitter.com/6N30euV9oL