Avion se zapalio nakon polijetanja sa aerodroma u Rimu (VIDEO)

NOV 11: Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 (B-1119, built 2018) experienced a series of engine surges in the early climb-out of runway 16R at Rome-Intl AP (LIRF), Italy. Flight#HU438to Shenzhen entered a holding pattern and safely returned to land 55 min later.pic.twitter.com/EK7aX2Etb6