Dušan Vlahović izjednačio rekord Kristijana Ronalda! Prvi remi Fiorentine u Seriji A (VIDEO)

Frattesi ran the ball from Sassuolo's penalty area to the last third of the pitch, then gave a nice pass to Scamacca, who finished it very well.

A goal that shows you how good Frattesi is as a box-to-box player and how good Scamacca is as an excellent striker#fiorentinasassuolopic.twitter.com/5GDZkpyGAq