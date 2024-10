Zvezda kupuje Silasa i odmah ga prodaje! Koštaće 10.000.000 evra, a Nijemci otkrili cijeli plan

EXCL |#Silasmight leave Red Star Belgrade this winter ✔️



The 26y/o winger is under contract with#VfBStuttgart until 2026 and currently on loan with#FKCZ.



However, a transfer of#Silasin winter is possible as there‘s a release clause of around €10m. Belgrade would…pic.twitter.com/z1GQl0KNAk