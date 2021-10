Bivši igrač Partizan u zatvoru! Bio je miljenik Grobara, a sada je iza rešetaka zbog četri miliona dolara!

18 former NBA players have been arrested and charged federally for defrauding the NBA’s Health & Welfare Benefit Plan out of about $4 million, per@Tom_Winter.



Players include:



-Milt Palacio

-Sebastian Telfair

-Antoine Wright

-Darius Miles

-Tony Allen

-Glen Davis

-Jamario Moonpic.twitter.com/1yZ70Tz406