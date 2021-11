Kobijev potez prije smrti donio Brajantima 400.000.000$: Skoro 2 godine ga nema, a sad se pokazalo da je bio u pravu!

JUST IN:@DrinkBODYARMORannounces sale to Coca-Cola at a valuation of $8 Billion.



Announcement released at 8:24 AM ET as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.



Bryant bought 10% of company in 2014 for $6M. After dilution, his family will receive about $400M.https://t.co/EqSaRoeVRG