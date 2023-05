ŠTA SVE MOŽEŠ ZA TRI SEKUNDE KAD SI MAJSTOR? Pogledajte koš Bostona za pobjedu, dao ga je izvođač auta (VIDEO)

Derrick White was THE INBOUNDER on this play! In less than 3 seconds, he:



1) Inbounded the ball.

2) Spaced to the corner for a potential kick-back pass.

3) Read Smart's shot and crashed the glass.

4) Tipped in the game-winner.



Just an absurd basketball IQ and high-effort play.pic.twitter.com/n5xn1z7eet