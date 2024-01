Željkov Partizan je mašina - Panter promijenio sve, Kaboklo ne može da promaši, ovako se ide na F4!

Partizan Belgrade is averaging 60.6% 2FG%, which would be the highest value in#EuroLeaguehistory:



1. 2023-24 Partizan: 60.6 2FG%

2. 2022-23 Olympiacos: 60.2 2FG%

3. 2023-24 Real: 59.8 2FG%

4. 2001-02 Real: 59.2 2FG%

5. 2009-10 Olympiacos: 58.9 2FG%