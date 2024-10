Nikola Jović pokazao - biće ovo moja sezona! Preuzeo odgovornost kad niko ne smije i dao 15 poena

Nikola Jović in the Miami Heat’s season opener:



15 PTS

7 REBS

1 AST

1 STL

1 BLK

7-15 FG

24 MINS



Not the ideal start for Jović and Miami, as they lose at home vs the Orlando Magic, 116-97.#HEATNation



