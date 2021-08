Novak ih razbio i još uvijek se nisu oporavili: Do Đokovića im je sve išlo sjajno, od tada ne mogu da se sastave!

Shapovalov needs to build confidence again!



Defeated by Paire in Cincinnati, the flying Canadian has not won a match since his great run in Wimbledon.



❌ Paire (N.50 Cincinnati)

❌ Tiafoe (N.52, Toronto)

❌ Kopriva (N.249, Gstaad)

❌ Djokovic (N.1, Wimbledon semi)pic.twitter.com/Ooq5uQyHTa