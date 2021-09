Novak oborio još jedan lud rekord, a niko za njega ne zna: Preskočio Federera i Samprasa - dominacija o kojoj se ćuti!

✨NEW OPEN ERA RECORD ✨



7th time@DjokerNoleled or co-led the tour in most slam match wins



2021 (27)

2018 (21)

2015 (27)

2014 (22)

2013 (24)

2012 (22)

2011 (25)



Lendl, Sampras, Federer all have 6 seasons



Borg and Nadal have 5